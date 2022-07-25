UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Caseload Slips To 16,866

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

India's daily COVID-19 caseload slips to 16,866

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :After days of reporting over 20,000 new cases a day, India's daily caseload on Monday slipped to 16,866, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 16,866 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,905,621 in the country.

The cases reported on Monday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Sunday (20,279).

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 150,877.

The country also logged 41 related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 526,074 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate has risen to 7.03 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 4.49 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,228,670 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 18,148 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India Sunday From

Recent Stories

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charte ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's full support to SCO Charter, ‘Shanghai Spirit’

4 minutes ago
 ‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in ..

‏OIC and WHO Agree to Strengthen Cooperation in the Health Sector

1 hour ago
 ‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's ..

‏OIC Welcomes the ICJ’s Dismissal of Myanmar's Objections

1 hour ago
 OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

OIC Welcomes Russian-Ukrainian Grain Deal

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Terrorist Att ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Terrorist Attacks in Mali

1 hour ago
 PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member ..

PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member bench led by CJP Bandial

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.