NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :After days of reporting over 20,000 new cases a day, India's daily caseload on Monday slipped to 16,866, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Monday morning, 16,866 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,905,621 in the country.

The cases reported on Monday mark a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Sunday (20,279).

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 150,877.

The country also logged 41 related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 526,074 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate has risen to 7.03 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 4.49 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said so far 43,228,670 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 18,148 were discharged during the past 24 hours.