UrduPoint.com

India's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall To 161,386, Deaths Continue To Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

India's daily COVID-19 cases fall to 161,386, deaths continue to rise

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,630,885 on Wednesday, as 161,386 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, 1,733 deaths from the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 497,975.

This was a more than 45 percent jump over the number of deaths registered on Tuesday.

There are still 1,621,603 active COVID-19 cases in the country as a fall of 121,456 active cases was recorded during the past 24 hours. This was the ninth consecutive day when the number of active cases has declined in the country.

A total of 39,511,307 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 281,109 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

9 minutes ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

34 seconds ago
 Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Rep ..

Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Reports

36 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expecte ..

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportu ..

1 minute ago
 New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 ..

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

1 minute ago
 Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian s ..

Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>