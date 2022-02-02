(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 41,630,885 on Wednesday, as 161,386 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, 1,733 deaths from the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 497,975.

This was a more than 45 percent jump over the number of deaths registered on Tuesday.

There are still 1,621,603 active COVID-19 cases in the country as a fall of 121,456 active cases was recorded during the past 24 hours. This was the ninth consecutive day when the number of active cases has declined in the country.

A total of 39,511,307 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 281,109 were discharged during the past 24 hours.