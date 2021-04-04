UrduPoint.com
India's Daily COVID-19 Infections Hit 6-month High With 93,249 New Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

India's daily COVID-19 infections hit 6-month high with 93,249 new cases

NEW DELHI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,485,509 on Sunday with 93,249 new cases reported from across the country, the highest daily number since September last year.

According to the latest figures released by Federal health ministry, 513 people have died from COVID-19 since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 164,623.

There are still 691,597 active cases in the country, while 11,629,289 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 32,688 active cases during the previous 24 hours, out of which the maximum cases were reported from the south-western state of Maharashtra.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few days, as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India.

In January, the number of daily cases in the country came down to below-10,000.

India's nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan. 16, and nearly 76 million people have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, with more than 248 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 248,125,908 tests were conducted till Saturday, out of which 1,166,716 tests were conducted on Saturday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, witnessed 3,567 new cases and 10 deaths through Saturday.

So far as many as 11,060 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

