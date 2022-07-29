NEW DELHI. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :NEW DELHI, July 29 (Xinhua) -- India's daily COVID-19 caseload Friday remained above the 20,000-mark for the second straight day, officials said.

According to Federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 20,409 new cases of COVID-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,979,730 in the country.

The cases reported on Friday, however, mark a slight decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday (20,557).

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 143,988.

The country also logged 47 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 526,258 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

With the increase in cases, the daily positivity rate stands at 5.12 percent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded 4.82 percent, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said 43,309,484 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 22,697 were discharged during the past 24 hours.