India's Daily Covid Case Load Doubles In 10 Days To 200,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

India's daily Covid case load doubles in 10 days to 200,000

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :India added a record 200,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, official data showed Thursday, as the country's huge second wave accelerates.

The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since early April, with a cumulative total 14.1 million cases. India also added 1,038 deaths in the past day, taking the total to almost 175,000, the health ministry data showed.

