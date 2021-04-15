(@FahadShabbir)

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :India added a record 200,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, official data showed Thursday, as the country's huge second wave accelerates.

The number of new infections in a day has more than doubled since early April, with a cumulative total 14.1 million cases. India also added 1,038 deaths in the past day, taking the total to almost 175,000, the health ministry data showed.