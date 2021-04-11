NEW DEHLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The Delhi government on Friday announced the suspension of all ongoing examinations in schools in the wake of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Announcing the closure of all schools (government and private), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that "In the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, all schools (government and private) in Delhi shall remain shut till further orders." Meanwhile, an official circular issued by the Directorate of education of the Delhi government said that all examinations in schools shall remain suspended till further orders.

"In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, all schools are hereby informed that conduct of all academic and examination activities through physical mode shall remain suspended with immediate effect till further orders," read the government circular.

Delhi has been witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. As per the official figures issued on Friday morning, as many as 7,437 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

So far 11,157 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19.

Similarly, as many as 5,506 new cases and 20 deaths were reported on Thursday morning, while 5,100 new cases and 17 deaths were reported on Wednesday, 3,548 new cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday, and 4,033 new cases and 21 deaths on Monday.