UrduPoint.com

India's Gold Demand Reaches Pre-pandemic Levels In 3rd Season

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 09:50 AM

India's gold demand reaches pre-pandemic levels in 3rd season

MUMBAI, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :India's gold demand has reached pre-pandemic levels with Asia's third largest economy demand for yellow metal in July-September standing at 191.7 tons, up 14 percent over last year, according to a report by the World Gold Council Tuesday.

Strong consumer interest helped the year-to-date demand return to pre-COVID levels, said World Gold Council's India CEO Somasundaram PR.

Total gold jewellery demand in India during the third quarter of the Calendar year 2022 increased by 17 percent at 146.2 tons, compared to 125.1 tons in the same period last year, while total gold recycled during the quarter was 16 tons, down by 23 percent compared to 20.

7 tons in the corresponding quarter last year.

"Recovery in gold jewellery demand was primarily driven by urban India, more specifically Southern parts, underpinned by robust economic activities with a 17 percent year-on-year increase in tonnage terms," Somasundaram said.

"Looking ahead, Indian retail investment is likely to continue to benefit from safe-haven demand amid rising interest rates and a weaking rupee. There's optimism in overall outlook for the rest of the year with weddings and Diwali demand in Q4, but it is unlikely to match last year's record-breaking Q4," he said.

Gold demand estimate for the entire year is around 750 to 800 tons, similar to last year, he added.

Related Topics

India World Same Gold From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2022

35 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd November 2022

40 minutes ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

10 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

10 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

10 hours ago
 Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-E ..

Biden, His Top Advisers Quietly Preparing for Re-Election Bid - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.