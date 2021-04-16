UrduPoint.com
India's Health Ministry Asks Other Ministries To Dedicate Hospital Beds For COVID-19 Management

Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) --:Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, India's health ministry Friday asked other ministries to issue instructions to the hospitals under their control or their public sector undertakings (PSUs) to set up exclusive dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals for COVID-19 care.

"A significant measure to substantially augment the hospital infrastructure for effective clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients across the country, the union (Federal) health ministry has advised all central (federal) ministries to issue instructions to the hospitals under their control or their PSUs to set up exclusive dedicated hospital wards or separate blocks within the hospitals for COVID-19 care, as was done last year," the ministry said.

"These hospitals or blocks should have separate entry and exit points for the management of COVID-19 cases, to provide treatment services including specialised care for the confirmed COVID-19 cases." The ministry said these dedicated hospital wards or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators and specialised critical care units (wherever available), laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen and laundry along with dedicated health workforce.

The health ministry in a letter written to other ministries reiterated that the present situation of sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country calls for supportive action.

India is witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

