UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Interfaith Volunteers Help Farewell Covid Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

India's interfaith volunteers help farewell Covid victims

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Suneet Sharma has calmly staged dozens of funerals each day of India's resurgent coronavirus crisis -- but he was overwhelmed when a father arrived at the crematorium with the body of his infant daughter.

The 48-year-old volunteers in New Delhi with a Sikh association, one of many groups to spring up around the country and reach across religious traditions to help bereaved families bid farewell to their loved ones.

The arrival of bodies at cremation and burial grounds has been unrelenting in recent weeks and teams work long hours under the summer heat, sometimes in full protective gear to reduce their exposure to the virus.

Like Sharma, the volunteers from different faiths are willing to take on the emotional and physical toll of carrying out the final rites, driven by a sense of duty.

"We are doing it for... mankind, for humanity. That's all. Sometimes it's very, very painful," the 48-year-old told AFP.

Behind him, smoke curled up from crackling funeral pyres and family members of victims stood silently in protective suits.

"We are used to cremating 50 bodies a day, but we never cry. Today, I saw a little girl. Today, we cried," he said.

Related Topics

India New Delhi Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

11 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

16 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

16 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

18 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.