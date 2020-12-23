UrduPoint.com
India's IT Hub Imposes Night Curfew Over New Virus Strain Fears

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

India's IT hub imposes night curfew over new virus strain fears

Bangalore, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :India's Karnataka state, home to the nation's vibrant technology hub, has imposed a night curfew in a bid to stave off the new fast-spreading coronavirus strain sweeping Britain.

The southern state has banned gatherings and non-essential travel from 10 pm to 6 am until January 2, Chief Minister B.

S. Yediyurappa said Wednesday.

"I request the public to cooperate to prevent the spread of the new Covid strain," Yediyurappa told reporters.

India is the world's second most-infected nation behind the United States, with more than 10 million cases and over 146,000 deaths.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

