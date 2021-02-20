UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Kohli Says He Suffered From Depression

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

India's Kohli says he suffered from depression

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has revealed that he struggled with depression and felt like the "loneliest guy in the world" after failing with the bat during a tour of England in 2014.

Kohli, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world with a net worth of $26 million, also said that a chat with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar helped him through the mental-health crisis.

The 32-year-old batsman made the revelations on a podcast with English commentator and former cricketer Mark Nicholas.

"I did (feel depressed). It's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage that you are not in control of anything at all," said Kohli, who is adored by millions of fans for his tough and competitive on-field persona.

"You just didn't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things.

..I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world." The Indian skipper averaged just 13.50 from five Tests in that series, which India lost 3-1 after drawing the opener.

Kohli said he felt lonely despite having supportive people in his life.

"Personally, for me that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you are a part of a big group," said the cricketer, who married top Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in 2017.

"I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I am going through completely, I think is a huge factor." Kohli added that he heeded advice from Tendulkar about letting the feeling pass instead of fighting it.

"If you start fighting that feeling, it grows stronger. So, that is the advice I took on board and my mindset really opened up from then on."Kohli is currently leading India against England in a four-Test home series tied 1-1.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Bollywood Married Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma 2017 All From Top Million Depression

Recent Stories

PTI loses two provincial assembly seats to PML-N, ..

8 minutes ago

Two individuals quarantined after violating bio-se ..

33 minutes ago

Readout from Gen. McKenzie's visit with Pakistan C ..

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 36 more deaths during last 24 hour ..

49 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 February 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.