BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :India's military relations with the United States (US) is not conducive to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, Cheng Xizhong, visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries, former UN Senior Military Observer said on Thursday.

"In my opinion the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between the United States and India is not of great significance." This is the fourth basic military agreement reached between the two countries since 2002, he said in a statement issued here.

According to the BECA, the United States and India will share satellite and other sensor data. The American satellite technology is the most advanced in the world, but how much information and technology the United States will share with India depends on India's strategic cooperation with the United States. The United States has very harsh conditions for giving technology to others.

Cheng said at the moment, defense relations between the United States and India are not very pragmatic. The United States wants India to serve its "Indo-Pacific Strategy". India wants to obtain advanced weapons and military technology from the United States. But so far, the United States has only approved about 20 billion US Dollars of arms for India, adding, "I feel that, to a large extent, India and the United States are using each other." He observed that India has very big ambitions and is good at playing games in international affairs.

India believes that it is on an equal footing with the United States and wants to become a big power in Asia and in the world. Therefore, I believe India will not follow the United States completely and will not be willing to be a little brother like Japan, South Korea and Australia.

The time for the "2+2" dialogue must have been decided by India and the United States through full consultations. As far as India is concerned, it's a very difficult time for the Modi administration.

The novel coronavirus pneumonia is out of control, the economy is falling sharply, and its relations with neighboring countries continue to be tense. India is now in a difficult situation both at home and abroad. So, India badly needs help from the United States.

Cheng said that as far as the United States is concerned, it is difficult to say how long Mike Pompeo will continue to serve as Secretary of State. Therefore, Mike Pompeo wishes to show his ability to make trouble before going out of office.

The United States is a global troublemaker, and India is a regional troublemaker. "I think the United States and India have something in common - creating troubles and trying to do harm to others."Mutual utilization by the United States and India, especially India's military approach to the United States, is of course not conducive to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. In particular, it will add complex factors to the Trans Himalayan region, he concluded.