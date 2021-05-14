UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi Says 'feeling' His Nation's Covid Pain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

India's Modi says 'feeling' his nation's Covid pain

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he feels the pain of all Indians battling the pandemic, in a televised address Friday following weeks of largely avoiding public comment on his country's devastating coronavirus wave.

The Hindu nationalist leader's government has been stung by criticism of its handling of the virus, with his address coming as the country of 1.3 billion reported 4,000 deaths for a third straight day and 343,144 new infections.

Many Indians have taken to social media to accuse Modi's populist right-wing administration of abandoning them as desperate families scramble to find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and anti-viral medicines.

Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister had gone "missing" like the oxygen and hospital beds.

But Modi said Friday that his government was working on a "war-footing" against Covid-19.

"Because of this coronavirus, we have lost people close to us. The pain that our citizens have suffered in recent days, I am feeling it just as much," he said.

"Whatever obstacles are there we are trying to remove." Modi said even the military was working against what he called "an invisible enemy that is always changing shape.

" "India is not going to lose hope. We will fight and win against this virus." His comments came as the virus eases in major cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, but India's rural hinterland, home to two-thirds of the population, is now bearing the brunt.

The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to more than 240 million people, has been particularly badly hit.

Residents say deaths are being under-reported and with crematoriums overwhelmed, some bodies have been thrown into rivers, forcing the government on Friday to order police patrols on the Ganges and elsewhere to stop people dumping the dead.

"Corona infection is spreading fast in our villages too," Modi added, saying his government was "trying everything possible" to stop it.

The government is counting on a vast vaccination drive, but has fallen behind in its goal of giving jabs to 300 million people by the end of July.

India, the world's largest vaccine producer, has fully vaccinated just over 38.2 million people, amid jab shortages and glitches in the online registration system.

abh/tw/oho

Related Topics

India Dead Mumbai Prime Minister World Police Social Media Narendra Modi New Delhi July Congress National University All Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

3 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

4 hours ago

Free entry to Sharjah museums on International Mus ..

4 hours ago

Japan adds 3 more prefectures to virus state of em ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.