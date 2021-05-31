(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday announced an ease of its COVID-19 lockdown measures, including allowing shops to open on weekdays.

However, no relaxation is allowed for cities and districts with over 600 cases. There are at least such 20 cities or districts in the state.

The state of a population of nearly 240 million reported 1,908 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 6,713 more recoveries and 140 more deaths in the past 24 hours. There are currently 41,214 active cases in the state.

While shops outside containment zones are allowed to open from Monday to Friday in a week, prevailing lockdown measures will remain in place across the state during the weekends.

Government offices will open with 50 percent attendance on a rotational basis, and private offices are allowed to open but should strictly follow COVID-19 health guidelines.

Under the eased restrictions, not more than five people are allowed at religious places.

Restaurants will operate with home delivery only. Only food stalls and eateries on highways will open for dine-in services, provided COVID-19 health protocol is followed, according to the new measures announced Sunday.