India's Mumbai To Lift COVID-19 Restrictions By Month-end: Mayor

Published February 09, 2022

MUMBAI, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) --:India's financial capital Mumbai will ease COVID-19 restrictions by the end of this month, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

"There is good news for Mumbaikars. Mumbai will be unlocked by the end of this month. We have made up our minds," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar told a news agency.

However, adding a note of caution, she urged people to avoid letting the guard down to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The city, which has so far vaccinated 96 percent of its 9.

2 million eligible adult population with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will achieve complete vaccination shortly, a civic official said.

Earlier this month, the city's civic authority Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had eased several restrictions by opening up beaches, gardens and parks while allowing spas and salons to resume operation at 50 percent capacity.

Night curfew was lifted, and restaurants, amusement parks and swimming pools were allowed to operate at half capacity.

