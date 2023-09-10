Open Menu

India's Name Change Aims At Inciting Hindu Extremism: Chinese Scholar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2023 | 07:20 PM

BEIJING, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempts to change the name of India are aimed at exacerbating Hinduism and intensifying already tense contradictions between Hindus and Muslims in the country, thus making the whole of South Asia more chaotic, Prof of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, Cheng Xizhong said on Sunday.

Since Modi came to power, he has been calling for "get rid of all traces of slavery." However, the process of eliminating the traces of colonial rule may continue to exacerbate Hinduism in the country.

It will further intensify the already tense contradictions between India and its neighbours and Hindus and Muslims and other minorities in India, thus making the country and the whole South Asian subcontinent society more chaotic, he said in an article shared on social media.

He said that in India, Hindi is the national language and English is the official language. In the official Hindi documents, "Bharat" is used while in all official English documents, "India" is used.

Now, by amending the constitution, "Bharat" will also be used in all official documents of the English language, he added.

India has been colonized by the British for 190 years. The name India was imposed by the colonialists on the Indian people. Now ordinary people are very disgusted with the name India, so the Modi government is ready to amend the constitution to retore the old name of the country.

In view of the majority of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliament, it is more likely to change the name of the country, he added.

