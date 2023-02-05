UrduPoint.com

India's Occupation Of Kashmir South Asia's Biggest Conflict Pending For 74 Years: Sherry Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

India's occupation of Kashmir South Asia's biggest conflict pending for 74 years: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman in her message on Kashmir Solidarity Day said Indian occupation of Kashmir was South Asia's biggest conflict that was pending for 74 years.

In her message here, the federal minister said the United Nations and the world must respect the freedom, human rights and just right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

She said former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had announced to celebrate Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the purpose of celebrating this day was to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, to condemn Indian state terrorism in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, to raise voice for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris and to highlight the issue of Kashmir to the whole world.

"I want to convey a message to Kashmiris all over the world, including Occupied Kashmir, that the government of Pakistan and every citizen are standing besides their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for freedom," Sherry Rehman added.

By abrogating Article 35A and 370 of its Constitution on August 5, 2019, the Modi government considered Kashmir to have become India's part, she noted.

"India and the world should not forget that the future of Kashmir and Kashmiris will not be decided by amending the Indian Constitution but according to the wishes of Kashmiris and the resolutions of the United Nations," Sherry Rahman maintained.

The world's criminal silence on Modi government's state repression in Kashmir was regrettable, she said, adding, "We demand the world to take strict notice of Indian state oppression and terrorism in Occupied Kashmir for 74 years."

