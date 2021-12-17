(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Ten new cases of the Omicron variant were logged in India's capital Friday, taking the country's case tally of the new variant to 98.

"Ten new cases of Omicron variant reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases of the new variant here to 20," Delhi's local health minister Satyendar Jain was quoted by a local news agency as saying. "A total of 10 people, out of these 20, have been discharged.

"According to Karnataka health Minister K Sudhakar, five new cases of the new variant were detected in the state on Thursday evening, which has taken its tally of the Omicron to eight in the state.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka, a 19-year-old male returning from Britain, 36-year-old male returning from Delhi, 70 year female returning from Delhi, 52 year male returning from Nigeria, 33-year male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar wrote on social media.