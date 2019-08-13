UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Power Grab In Kashmir Puts The Region At Risk Of Conflict: LA Times

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:20 AM

India's power grab in Kashmir puts the region at risk of conflict: LA Times

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :The Editorial Board of a respected American newspaper has condemned India's annexation of the disputed Kashmir region, a move, it said, has thrown into turmoil the world's most militarized region.

"These unilateral, aggressive and provocative acts by the Indian government do no credit to the world's largest democracy," The Los Angeles Times' board said in an editorial.

"Restricting civil liberties and cutting off communications are hallmarks of thuggery, not freedom. And needlessly exacerbating tensions in this tensest of regions is irresponsible," the newspaper said.

"The region remained majority Muslim — the only area in the country that is — even as Hindu nationalists rose to power in India in recent years", it pointed out.

Noting that under the revoked article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the ban on property ownership by outsiders in Kashmir was lifted, "potentially allowing Hindus to settle and end the Muslim-majority status (the portion of the territory known as Ladakh that borders Tibet is majority Buddhist)".

"Hindu nationalists and Ladakh are cheering the moves, which were championed by recently reelected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party," LA Times said, while taking note of protests from Pakistan and China.

"Lifting the ban on property ownership by outsiders brings to mind the Israeli government's encouragement of Jewish settlements in territories it seized by war and that are overwhelmingly populated by Palestinian Arabs," the newspaper said.

"The moves are the disheartening, but increasingly common, rejection of ethnic pluralism not just in India but also around the globe, including in the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World China Democracy Narendra Modi Los Angeles United States Muslim Jew From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

11 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

12 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

12 hours ago

â€˜We are facing a learning crisisâ€™, UN chief wa ..

12 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.