NEW DELHI, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,951,556 on Friday, as 6,396 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 201 deaths from the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 514,589.

There are still 69,897 active COVID-19 cases in the country, despite a fall of 7,255 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 39th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 42,367,070 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 13,450 were discharged during the past 24 hours.