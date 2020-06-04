New Delhi, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :India's telecom-to-oil giant Reliance Industries Wednesday completed a massive $7 billion rights issue in what it touted as the world's biggest by a non-financial institution in a decade.

Reliance, owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, had said the fundraising drive was meant to pay down debt and help shift the company to a digital future.

The firm said in a statement late Wednesday the rights issue was subscribed 1.59 times and attracted "huge investor interest".

In April, Facebook took a $5.7 billion stake in the Mumbai-based firm's Jio digital platforms in one of India's biggest foreign investments.