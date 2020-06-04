UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Reliance Completes Massive $7 Bn Rights Issue

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

India's Reliance completes massive $7 bn rights issue

New Delhi, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :India's telecom-to-oil giant Reliance Industries Wednesday completed a massive $7 billion rights issue in what it touted as the world's biggest by a non-financial institution in a decade.

Reliance, owned by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, had said the fundraising drive was meant to pay down debt and help shift the company to a digital future.

The firm said in a statement late Wednesday the rights issue was subscribed 1.59 times and attracted "huge investor interest".

In April, Facebook took a $5.7 billion stake in the Mumbai-based firm's Jio digital platforms in one of India's biggest foreign investments.

Related Topics

India World Facebook Company Man April Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

6 minutes ago

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

2 hours ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

2 hours ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

3 hours ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to carry out ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.