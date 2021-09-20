NEW DELHI, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,478,419 on Monday as 30,256 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the health ministry's latest data.

Another 295 deaths have been recorded since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 445,133.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 318,181 active cases in the country, a drop of 13,977 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,715,105 people have recovered and been released from hospitals so far, out of which 43,938 were discharged during the past 24 hours.