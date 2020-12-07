UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Serum Institute Applies For Covid-19 Vaccine Approval

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

India's Serum Institute applies for Covid-19 vaccine approval

Mumbai, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :An Indian company that is the world's biggest manufacturer of vaccines said Monday it was seeking fast-track approval for a coronavirus shot that could be sold for as little as $3.

The country of 1.3 billion is the world's second-worst hit by the pandemic, and has already recorded nearly 9.7 million infections and more than 140,000 deaths.

Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonwalla said approval for distribution of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine -- of which the company is already making 50-60 million doses a month -- "will save countless lives".

"As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, COVISHIELD," Poonawalla tweeted.

The announcement came after US giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech last week sought approval for its coronavirus vaccine in India, local media reported late Sunday.

AstraZeneca's vaccine can be stored at the temperature of a normal fridge, while Pfizer's needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).

Poonawalla told television broadcaster NDTV last month the doses would be sold to the Indian government at around 250 rupees (US$3.00).

Related Topics

India World Company Germany Sunday 2020 Media TV Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

37 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

60 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

1 hour ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.