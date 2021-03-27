UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Tendulkar Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:20 AM

India's Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and said he was in home quarantine in Mumbai with mild symptoms of the disease.

Tendulkar, who is widely revered as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, confirmed the news on social media.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay," he said in a statement.

"However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

"I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors." The 47-year-old recently led India Legends to a title win over Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 exhibition series at home earlier this week.

The highest run-scorer of all time in both Test matches and one-day internationals, Tendulkar retired in 2013 after playing in 200 Tests, in which he scored 15,921 runs.

He took another 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and hit 100 centuries across both formats.

Related Topics

India Cricket Mumbai Sri Lanka Social Media All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan over las ..

11 minutes ago

The hugely significant writer, literary genius, an ..

25 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

10 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.