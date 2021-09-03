(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Shardul Thakur lived up to his desire to make an "impact" with the bat after a record-breaking fifty revived India on the first day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Thursday.

Following yet another collapse, India were in dire straits at 127-7 after losing the toss in overcast conditions that favoured England's quicks.

But No 8 Thakur responded with seven fours and three sixes in a superb innings of 57, hitting the fastest Test half-century in England in terms of balls faced.

His 31-ball fifty was one fewer than England great Ian Botham managed at the Oval, against New Zealand, in 1986 and one more than India hero Kapil Dev, another celebrated all-rounder, had managed against arch-rivals Pakistan at Karachi in 1982.

Thanks to Thakur, India recovered to 191 all out before they reduced England to 53-3 at stumps, with Jasprit Bumrah removing both openers in the same over before the recalled Umesh Yadav dismissed home captain Joe Root for 21.

The world's top-ranked batsman Root had made hundreds in the first three matches of a five-Test series locked at 1-1.

What made all-rounder Thakur's innings especially impressive was that he had not played any competitive cricket since suffering a hamstring injury during the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge.

"Whenever you get the opportunity you have to take the responsibility by hook or crook," the 29-year-old Thakur, playing just his fourth Test, told reporters.

"I always see it as a challenge that whenever I get my batting I have do something to create an impact.

"Our batting coach and our throwdown experts kept giving me the confidence that I can score runs so on this day I had to deliver." Thakur has been nicknamed 'Beefy' -- a tag given to Botham -- as well as 'Bull' and even 'Lord'.

"Only two of those are my nicknames. Lord is just a meme, started on social media," said the unassuming Thakur. "But, yeah, I'm pretty happy I am getting so much love from my team-mates."Thakur was not the only all-rounder who enjoyed a successful return to the Test arena on Thursday, with rival paceman Chris Woakes leading England's attack thanks to a return of 4-55 in 15 overs.