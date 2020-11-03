(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The rate of unemployment in India rose to 6.98 percent in October from 6.67 percent in September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data released by the country's independent think tank Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

According to the CMIE data released on Monday evening, although the agricultural sector showed signs of robustness, unemployment in the sector rose in October.

The unemployment rate in urban areas, however, saw a dip in the month, standing at 7.15 percent in October compared to 8.

45 percent in September.

In rural parts of the country, the unemployment rate rose from 5.86 percent in September to 6.90 percent in October.

Contrary to the job figures, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October were the highest since February, with a 10.2-percent jump from October 2019.

According to the finance ministry's figures released on Sunday, the GST revenue collected in October stood at 105,155 crore Indian rupees (around 14 billion U.S. Dollars), compared to 95,379 crore Indian rupees (around 12.7 billion U.S. dollars) during October 2019.