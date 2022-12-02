UrduPoint.com

India's Unemployment Rate Rises To 8 Pct In November

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

India's unemployment rate rises to 8 pct in November

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The rate of unemployment in India rose to a three-month high of 8 percent in November, according to the latest data released by the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The northern state of Haryana continued to be on top with an unemployment rate of 30.6 percent, followed by its neighboring state Rajasthan at 24.5 percent.

The unemployment rate in urban areas was higher at 8.96 percent, while in rural areas it stood at 7.55 percent, the data showed.

In October the rate of unemployment in urban areas was at 7.21 percent, while in rural areas it was at 8.04 percent.

The states that witnessed the least unemployment rate in November were Chhattisgarh at 0.1 percent, Uttarakhand at 1.2 percent, Odisha at 1.6 percent, Karnataka at 1.8 percent, and Meghalaya at 2.1 percent.

The country's unemployment rate in October was at 7.77 percent, while in September it was at a low of 6.43 percent, according to the CMIE data.

Related Topics

India September October November Top

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

3 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.