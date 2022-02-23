UrduPoint.com

India's Yadav, Chahar Out Of Sri Lanka T20s

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

India's Yadav, Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20s

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar were on Wednesday ruled out of India's three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka because of injuries.

India, led by new all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, will play the opening Twenty20 international in Lucknow on Thursday followed by two matches in Dharamsala.

Yadav, who scored 107 runs to be named man of the series in India's 3-0 Twenty20 sweep of the West Indies, suffered a hairline fracture to his hand while fielding in the final match in Kolkata.

Chahar injured his thigh while bowling in the same match.

The board of Control for cricket in India said the "two will head to the National Cricket academy in Bangalore for further management of their injuries".

India squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured Sri Lanka Board Of Control For Cricket In India Lucknow Bangalore Kolkata Man Same Sanju Samson Shreyas Iyer Ishan Kishan Kuldeep Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Deepak Chahar Yuzvendra Chahal Harshal Patel Deepak Hooda National University

Recent Stories

PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia tod ..

PM embarks on two-day official visit to Russia today

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd February 2022

2 hours ago
 Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

11 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>