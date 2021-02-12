UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indigenous People Rally In Ecuador, Cry Vote Fraud, Seek Recount

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

Indigenous people rally in Ecuador, cry vote fraud, seek recount

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Hundreds of indigenous Ecuadorans rallied Thursday in support of their presidential candidate, who says there was fraud in the weekend election and wants a recount.

"Fraud has been consummated," said candidate Yaku Perez as supporters gathered outside the National Electoral Council waving colorful indigenous flags.

Perez, a 51-year-old environmental lawyer, did surprisingly well in Sunday's vote, which produced no clear winner.

He and right-wing ex-banker Guillermo Lasso are battling it out for second place even though polls had said Lasso was favored to go easily into the second round.

First place went to young leftist economist Andres Arauz. The runoff is in April.

With over 99 percent of ballots counted, Perez had 19.42 percent of the votes, against 19.72 percent for Lasso.

Lasso joined Perez in calling for a recount.

"You have my support in your request to the National Electoral Council," said Lasso in a video.

The director of the council, Diana Atamaint, said Wednesday that in the next 48 hours the vote counting would be complete.

Outgoing and unpopular President Lenin Moreno's term in office ends May 24. He did not seek re-election.

Ecuador is mired in debt as the profits of an oil boom during the presidency of Rafael Correa for a decade starting in 2007 dried up under Moreno as the price of crude crashed.

National debt rose from 26 percent of GDP to 44 percent during Moreno's term.

The coronavirus epidemic has meanwhile piled on the pressure, with some $6.4 billion in losses attributed directly to the health crisis, according to government data.

Ecuador's economy is forecast to contract 8.9 percent in 2020, while unemployment reached 8.6 percent last September -- more than doubling in nine months.

Related Topics

Election Vote Oil Young Price April May September Sunday 2020 From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 12, 2021 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

9 hours ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

9 hours ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.