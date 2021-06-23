UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indigenous Protesters Clash With Police In Brazil

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Indigenous protesters clash with police in Brazil

Brasília, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Indigenous protesters armed with bows and arrows clashed with police outside Brazil's Congress, leaving the area enveloped in tear gas and leading lawmakers to suspend debate on a controversial land reform bill.

Activists said two indigenous people were hospitalized with severe injuries, and a dozen more sustained light injuries in the clashes, while the congressional press office said at least three police officers were wounded with arrows.

The press office said around 500 protesters tried to "invade" one of the entrances to Congress, and that police responded with tear gas, stun grenades and pepper spray after coming under attack with arrows.

However, organizers said the protest was peaceful and that police "brutally" repressed it.

Videos posted on social media by the protesters showed indigenous people in traditional feather headdresses and body paint screaming, running and dragging what appeared to be an injured man through a haze of tear gas.

"Today is a troubling day for the right to protest, and for democracy," lawmaker Joenia Wapichana, Brazil's first indigenous congresswoman, told a news conference.

The events led lawmakers in the lower house to suspend a committee session on "PL 490," a bill that would change the regulations establishing protected indigenous lands.

Indigenous rights groups warn the bill would pave the way for things such as mining, hydroelectric dams and road construction on previously protected reserves.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Protest Police Democracy Social Media Road Man Brazil Congress Gas

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs highlights features of 2nd release o ..

7 hours ago

State-of-the-art lab for processing PCR tests open ..

7 hours ago

Upbeat sentiments continue to drive UAE stocks

8 hours ago

UNHCR warns of vaccine gap risk for world's statel ..

9 hours ago

NDMA organizes pre-monsoon preparedness conference ..

9 hours ago

Pohang, Nagoya begin ACL campaign with wins

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.