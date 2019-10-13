UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indigenous Protesters In Ecuador Agree To Talks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Indigenous protesters in Ecuador agree to talks

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :An indigenous movement in Ecuador leading violent protests over fuel price hikes reversed course and said Saturday it has accepted a proposal for direct talks with President Lenin Moreno.

Protest marches continued anyway, and demonstrators ransacked a government building in Quito, AFP observed.

An umbrella grouping called CONAIE, which on Friday had rejected the idea of negotiating, said it made the decision after consulting with its members.

More than a week of demonstrations in the capital Quito have left five people dead and nearly 2,000 injured or detained.

The protests were triggered when fuel subsidies were eliminated as part of a deal with the International Monetary Fund for a $4.2 billion loan. Instantly, fuel prices more than doubled.

CONAIE said Saturday it has reconsidered and is now willing to meet face to face with Moreno to talk about the "cancellation or modification" of that and other economic reforms agreed with the IMF.

Indigenous protesters set out again Saturday, this time led by women.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Loan IMF Quito Price Ecuador Women Government Billion

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

1 hour ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

1 hour ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

1 hour ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

1 hour ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.