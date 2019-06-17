UrduPoint.com
Indo-Pak Rivalry Not Over In WC Matches: Sarfraz Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Indo-Pak rivalry not over in WC matches: Sarfraz Ahmed

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Captain Sarfraz Ahmed has said that the rivalry between Pakistan and India cricket in the world cup matches was very much a reality despite Pakistan's seven loss to India at Old Trafford.

Addressing post-match press conference at Old Trafford on Sunday, he brushed aside the idea that Pak-India rivalry had become obsolete after so many defeats, adding that Pakistan team's performance against India in other events was quite good.

To a question, Pakistan Captain said India were a best side and won the match as they handled the situation better than Pakistan team.

He said losing too many wickets in a short span of time cost the match, adding that it was not only the seniors but the juniors also did not rise to the occasion.

Defending decision to field first, he said the moist pitch conditions and chances of Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) implementation due to rain interruption during the second innings were the factors which made us bowl first after winning the toss.

Sarfraz further said that Shadab and Imad Wasim were inducted in the team to play five bowlers rather than playing with four bowlers against India.

He rued missed run-out chances against Rohit Sharma and some indisciplined bowling due to which the pitch condition advantage was lost by the Pakistan team, adding Indian Captain Virat Kohli had also expressed his desire to field first if he had won the toss.

To another query, Sarfraz admitted that the team did not play good cricket against India, but they had four more matches to play and they were hopeful of making to the semis as the pool was still open for all teams. He said they could still make a comeback.

About fitness, he said all members of the team were fully fit and there no truth in the impression.

Dispelling the impression of any differences among the team members, he said the team was very well gelled and there were no differences whatsoever.

About his fitness, Sarfraz said he was quite fit and was fully in control of things as cptain.

