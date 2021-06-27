Indonesia aims to administer 2 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses daily in August

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Indonesia has set a target of administering two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day in August in efforts to curb the surge in coronavirus infections following the Eid al-Fitr holiday in May, according to President Joko Widodo on Saturday.

According to the president, the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country was worsened by the inclusion of the more contagious coronavirus variants of concern such as Delta, Alpha and Beta.

The daily number of two million doses marks a sharp increase over the target of 700,000 doses in June and 1 million doses in July.

"I hope that starting today the target of 1 million doses of vaccine (per day) is achieved for the entire Indonesian population and we will keep it until July. In August, we are targeting twice," Widodo said.