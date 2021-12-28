UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Announces First Case Of Local Omicron Transmission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Indonesia announces first case of local Omicron transmission

JAKARTA, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Indonesia on Tuesday announced its first locally transmitted Omicron case in capital Jakarta, pushing the government to be more vigilant in tracking the spread of the virus.

"This patient is a male aged 37 years old, with no history of overseas travel in the last few months, nor any contact with international visitors," the Ministry of Health's COVID-19 vaccination spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told an online press conference.

From Medan city in the North Sumatra province, the patient arrived in Jakarta on Dec.

6, and on the same day he and his wife visited a mall in the Sudirman Central business District in the capital city.

An antigen test he did at a hospital before flying back to Medan concluded that he was infected with coronavirus, and on Dec. 26, the result of a laboratory test confirmed that he was infected by the Omicron variant, while his wife was negative for coronavirus.

Authorities are currently tracing the patient's close contacts and conducting swab tests for people who visited the mall and the hospital, as well as an apartment in North Jakarta where the patient lives.

Related Topics

Business Wife Medan Jakarta Male Same Indonesia Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki ..

President issues Federal Decree granting Lana Zaki Nusseibeh rank of Minister

6 minutes ago
 Warba Bank celebrates listing of US$250 million Ti ..

Warba Bank celebrates listing of US$250 million Tier-1 Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conf ..

Global interest in Dubai International Sports Conference and Lewandowski-Mbappe ..

55 minutes ago
 Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 mln

34 minutes ago
 Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

Ehsaas programme benefits 36000 women in district

34 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 26,099 daily COVID-19 cases

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.