Indonesia Apologizes For Assault On Nigerian Diplomat

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Indonesia apologized Thursday for the manhandling of a Nigerian diplomat by immigration officers and said it was investigating what the West African nation has blasted as an "egregious act of international delinquency".

Earlier this week, Nigeria recalled its ambassador in the Indonesian capital Jakarta and summoned the Southeast Asian nation's top envoy in Abuja after a leaked video of the Saturday incident went viral.

The clip shows a trio of Indonesian immigration officers restraining the diplomat in the back seat of a car with one pushing on the man's head as he screams "I can't breathe" and "my neck, my neck".

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry regrets the incident," spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said Thursday.

"It was an isolated incident and was not at all related to the Indonesian government's commitment to carry out its obligations as a host country under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

" The case was being investigated by the Justice Ministry, the spokesman added.

The diplomat had been detained on a street in the capital. Officers were investigating reports of foreigners overstaying their residency permits and he had refused to show identity documents, according to the head of Jakarta's immigration agency Ibnu Chuldun.

He then became belligerent and assaulted one of the officers, Chuldun said, adding that the "misunderstanding" had been resolved "peacefully".

But Nigeria slammed the officers' actions.

"The Nigerian government condemns in the strongest terms what is in effect an egregious act of international delinquency by Indonesian state actors... with absolutely no justification and against international law," it said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Nigerian government demands appropriate sanctions against the relevant officials and has recalled its ambassador in Indonesia for consultations."

