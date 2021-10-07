UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Approves Emergency Use Of China's Zifivax COVID-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 06:20 PM

Indonesia approves emergency use of China's Zifivax COVID-19 vaccine

JAKARTA, Oct. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Indonesia's drug and food authority BPOM said Thursday it has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Zifivax COVID-19 vaccine produced by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Anhui Zhifei Longcom.

"Today, BPOM again announces that we have approved a COVID-19 vaccine product under the trade name Zifivax which was developed with a recombinant protein sub-unit platform," BPOM's head Penny Lukito told a virtual press conference.

Lukito explained that the Zifivax vaccine has passed the third phase of clinical trials with 28,500 subjects in Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ecuador, and China.

In Indonesia, the third phase of the clinical trial involved around 4,000 people aged between 18 and 59 years old.

The clinical trial concluded that the efficacy of the Zifivax vaccine reached 81.71 percent after seven days of injections and 81.4 percent after 14 days.

Zifivax is also effective against the new variants of the SARS CoV-2 virus, namely Alfa (92.93 percent), Gamma (100 percent), Delta (77.47 percent), and Kappa (90.0 percent).

This is the tenth vaccine that has received an emergency use permit from the Indonesian government.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Company Uzbekistan Indonesia Ecuador From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland discuss enhancing cooperation in spac ..

UAE, Finland discuss enhancing cooperation in space field

11 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 55 Italian companies present innovative solutions ..

55 Italian companies present innovative solutions to tackle climate challenges a ..

56 minutes ago
 8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumina ..

8th October to be marked as National Pink Illumination Day across Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.