UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Authorities Say Found Missing Submarine, 53 Crew Dead

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Indonesia authorities say found missing submarine, 53 crew dead

Bali, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday, as it confirmed that all 53 crew were dead.

"There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 -- it was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.

Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto, meanwhile, told reporters that "all 53 personnel onboard have passed".

Related Topics

Dead Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.