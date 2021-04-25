Indonesia authorities say found missing submarine, 53 crew dead

Bali, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seafloor in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday, as it confirmed that all 53 crew were dead.

"There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 -- it was broken into three pieces," said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.

Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto, meanwhile, told reporters that "all 53 personnel onboard have passed".