Indonesia Bans Entry Of Foreigners Coming From India Over Surging COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Indonesia bans entry of foreigners coming from India over surging COVID-19 cases

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-- The Indonesian government has suspended the issuance of visas for foreigners who have visited India in the previous 14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

"This policy will take effect from April 25 and is temporary," said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Meanwhile, Indonesians who have visited India are allowed to return to their homeland through certain points with strict health protocols.

They will undergo a 14-day quarantine at a designated hotel and be able to return home after two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests showing negative results.

India is facing a severe second wave of COVID-19 outbreak with more than 300,000 daily cases overwhelming the medical services.

A number of countries and regions have closed borders to those who have recently visited India.

