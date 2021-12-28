UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Begins Building New Hospital To Develop Bali Into Global Medical Tourism Destination

Indonesia begins building new hospital to develop Bali into global medical tourism destination

JAKARTA, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:Construction of the Bali International Hospital officially started to make the resort island a global medical tourism destination, as announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday.

Widodo said the construction of this hospital is the first step to developing a health tourism park with an area of 41.5 hectares integrated with hotels, a botanical garden, as well as a medical training and research center.

"We hope that Bali will become a medical tourism destination," and bring more people to come to Bali, said Widodo during the groundbreaking activity broadcast via YouTube.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said earlier that Indonesia also targets Medan on Sumatra island and the capital city of Jakarta on Java island to be global medical tourism destinations, but the first step is to target domestic consumers and bring back Indonesians who are accustomed to going abroad for medical Ement.

