Indonesia church suicide bomber member of pro-IS terror network: police

Makassar, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :One of two suicide bombers who attacked an Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday belonged to a pro-Islamic State extremist group blamed for other church bombings in Indonesia and the Philippines, police said.

"He is part of JAD," National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters, referring to extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah.

"This group is also part of or connected to the one which carried out an operation in Jolo in the Philippines," he added, referring to an attack in 2019.