UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Church Suicide Bomber Member Of Pro-IS Terror Network: Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:20 PM

Indonesia church suicide bomber member of pro-IS terror network: police

Makassar, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :One of two suicide bombers who attacked an Indonesian cathedral on Palm Sunday belonged to a pro-Islamic State extremist group blamed for other church bombings in Indonesia and the Philippines, police said.

"He is part of JAD," National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters, referring to extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah.

"This group is also part of or connected to the one which carried out an operation in Jolo in the Philippines," he added, referring to an attack in 2019.

Related Topics

Attack Police Suicide Indonesia Philippines Sunday 2019 Church

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on organising family b ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,767 new coronavirus cases, 57 d ..

3 hours ago

122,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

4 hours ago

3rd Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International Champ ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah, Singapore discuss promoting collaboration

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.