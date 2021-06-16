Indonesia closes houses of worship in high-risk zones as COVID-19 cases surge

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Indonesian government has temporarily closed houses of worship in areas with high risk of COVID-19 transmission, or red zones, amid surging cases, Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said on Wednesday.

The minister said the rule will be in place until local administrations declare that their areas are safe from COVID-19.

"(Likewise), socio-religious and community activities such as public recitations, gatherings, weddings in houses of worship are temporarily suspended in the red and orange zones," said Qoumas.

Worship activities in religious edifices outside the red zones are still allowed only for local residents under strict health protocols, Qoumas added.

Spokesman for the COVID-19 task force Wiku Adisasmito said the number of COVID-19 cases and the bed occupancy rate in hospitals jumped significantly in 15 areas on Java island last week, following the entry of the contagious Delta coronavirus variant.

In Kudus district, Central Java province, the new cases jumped by 30 times from 26 to 929 in a week, Adisasmito added.

Based on the whole genome sequencing test, 86.11 percent or 62 of the total 72 samples of COVID-19 cases in Kudus were related to the Delta variant, Central Java's Governor Ganjar Pranowo said.