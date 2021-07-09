UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Continues To Burry It COVID-19 Victims

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

Indonesia continues to burry it COVID-19 Victims

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JULY 09 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambulances carry a dead body of coronavirus (COVID-19) victim at Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The cemetery officials buried around 200 COVID-19 victims a day from 8:30 am to 8 pm on 7 July.

Indonesia has the highest COVID-19 death toll in South East Asia with 63,760 and 359,455 new active cases recorded by National Disaster Mitigation Agency as updated 8 July 12 pm.

Related Topics

Dead Jakarta Indonesia July From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Ghabrana Nahi,’: Babar Azam motivates teammat ..

17 minutes ago

LHC bars judges of the lower judiciary from using ..

56 minutes ago

Mahira Khan is all set for ‘Hum Kahan se sachay ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.97 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

2 hours ago

India records 43,393 new COVID-19 cases, 911 death ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.