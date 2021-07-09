Indonesia continues to burry it COVID-19 Victims

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - JULY 09 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Ambulances carry a dead body of coronavirus (COVID-19) victim at Rorotan cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The cemetery officials buried around 200 COVID-19 victims a day from 8:30 am to 8 pm on 7 July.

Indonesia has the highest COVID-19 death toll in South East Asia with 63,760 and 359,455 new active cases recorded by National Disaster Mitigation Agency as updated 8 July 12 pm.