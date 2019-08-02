Jakarta, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :An Indonesian court has commuted French drug smuggler Felix Dorfin's death sentence to 19 years in prison, his lawyer told AFP on Friday.

"Praise God, Dorfin's sentence has been commuted from death," said the 35-year-old Frenchman's lawyer Denny Nur Indra, citing the ruling by the high court on the island of Lombok, which is expected to be made public later Friday.