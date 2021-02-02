Indonesia detains British woman on terror suspect list

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jakarta, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Indonesia has detained a British woman named on a list of global terror suspects and plans to deport her for visa violations, authorities told AFP Tuesday.

Tazneen Miriam Sailar -- a Manchester-born convert to islam married to an Indonesian jihadist who was killed in Syria -- is not charged with terror offences.

But she and her late husband are on an Indonesian police list of suspected extremists that includes several foreigners notorious in the West.