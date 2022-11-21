UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Earthquake Shakes Java Island, Kills One

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Indonesia earthquake shakes Java island, kills one

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, killing at least one person in a town where buildings were damaged and rattling high-rises as far away as capital Jakarta.

The epicentre was located near the West Java town of Cianjur about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of the capital, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Authorities said they had rescued two people trapped in a landslide in Cianjur but a third person had died.

"We managed to evacuate a woman and a baby alive, but the other one passed away. That's the only thing I can share for now," Cianjur police chief Doni Hermawan told broadcaster Metro tv.

Other broadcasters showed several buildings in Cianjur with their roofs collapsed.

The country's meteorological agency warned residents near the quake to watch out for more tremors.

"We call on people to stay outside the buildings for now as there might be potential aftershocks," the head of Indonesia's meteorological agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, told reporters.

The USGS had earlier reported the quake's magnitude as 5.4.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage in Jakarta, where people rushed out of buildings.

Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described how panicked workers ran for the exits of their building in Jakarta as the quake struck.

"I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was but it became even stronger and lasted for some time," she said.

"I feel a bit dizzy now and my legs are also a bit cramped because I had to walk downstairs from the 14th floor." Hundreds were waiting outdoors after the quake including some in hard hats to protect from falling debris, an AFP reporter there said.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

A 6.2-magnitude quake that shook Sulawesi island in January last year killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

