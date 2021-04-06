Indonesia, East Timor flood death toll surges past 150: officials

Jakarta, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 157 people have been killed in Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor with dozens more still missing after a tropical cyclone battered the Southeast Asian nations, leaving thousands homeless, authorities said Tuesday.

Indonesia's disaster management agency said it had recorded 130 deaths in a cluster of remote islands near East Timor, where another 27 have been officially listed as dead.