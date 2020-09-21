UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Embassy In Manila Shut After COVID-19 Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Indonesia embassy in Manila shut after COVID-19 case

JAKARTA,INDONESIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Indonesian embassy in Manila, Philippines, has been closed temporarily after a staff member contracted corona-virus.

Agus Buana, a spokesman for the embassy, said the staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 is stable.

"The staffer will continue to self-isolate at home," Buana told Anadolu Agency on Monday.

He said the embassy will remain closed for three days, and the entire building will be disinfected. "Today, PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests were conducted on all staffers," he added.

The Philippines is now the most affected country in Southeast Asia with more than 290,000 cases and around 5,000 deaths from the novel virus.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

