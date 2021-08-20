UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Evacuates Citizens From Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Indonesian government has evacuated 26 of its citizens from Afghanistan.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on social media that there were five Filipinos and two Afghans on the Indonesian Air Force plane in addition to the 26 Indonesian citizens.

The jet is heading to Indonesia via Pakistan, she said."The Indonesian government has succeeded in evacuating Indonesian citizens from Kabul, Afghanistan, with an Indonesian Air Force aircraft. The plane is currently in Islamabad to continue its flight to Indonesia," the minister said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

