Indonesia Expands Nationwide Covid-19 Curbs

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Indonesia expands nationwide Covid-19 curbs

Jakarta, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Indonesia expanded nationwide coronavirus curbs Wednesday to battle its deadliest Covid-19 wave yet, as the death toll rocketed with the government warning that the worst may be yet to come.

The new restrictions would apply to dozens of cities and extend from Sumatra island in the west to easternmost Papua as the highly infectious Delta variant rips across the Southeast Asian archipelago after battering densely populated Java.

"Cases are also rising in other regions and we need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals" there, said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto, adding: "the government has decided to extend the restrictions" until July 20.

