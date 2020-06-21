UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Expands Search For Missing Fishermen

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 04:00 PM

Indonesia expands search for missing fishermen

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Indonesia has expanded the search for seven fishermen still missing after a rescue team found three more survivors of a capsized boat in waters near the Anak Krakatau volcano, officials said Sunday.

A motorboat carrying 16 people sank on Thursday due to strong waves in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra.

Six survivors were found after the accident, and on Sunday, Indonesia's rescue agency said three more were rescued from a traditional fishing boat, which found them floating.

Efforts to find them were extended to a "20-25 kilometres radius to find the seven people still missing", said Heru Amir, a search and rescue official in the Banten province.

The three survivors told rescuers that the seven fishermen tried to swim to a nearby island using objects they took from the capsized boat including jerrycans, according to Amir.

"The distance from the spot where the three survivors were found to a nearby island is 10 nautical miles," Amir said.

Boat accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.

In January, 10 people went missing after a boat carrying 20 migrant workers to neighbouring Malaysia capsized off the coast of Sumatra island.

Related Topics

Accident Indonesia Malaysia January Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

59 seconds ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

46 minutes ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

3 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

3 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.